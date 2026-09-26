Latest On Giants QB Trade Options

Tom Pelissero reports that Giants GM Joe Schoen has been calling about all available quarterback options around the league after losing starter Jaxson Dart for the season.

Pelissero adds that it is only a matter of when, not if, the team makes a deal and believes that it will happen as soon as Monday.

New York is most likely looking for a player with starting experience, with their top free agent option in that category being Jimmy Garoppolo.

However, while some teams may be unwilling to part with their backup, Pelissero mentions J.J. McCarthy, Mac Jones, Spencer Rattler, and Justin Fields as potential trade options.

Another possibility could be the Giants signing Joe Milton from the Cowboys’ practice squad, according to Pelissero.

Out of all the names mentioned in the rumor mill, McCarthy seems to be the one who could benefit most from a fresh start elsewhere, and it was recently reported that the Vikings could be seeking a conditional draft pick in order to move him.

McCarthy, 23, led Michigan to a national championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy.

He signed a four-year, $21,854,796 contract that included a $12,714,396 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, McCarthy appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and completed 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 181 yards and four touchdowns.