Giants ‘In The Process’ Of Adding QB, Jake Haener Will Be Backup Week 3

The Giants go into Week 3 with Jameis Winston set to start, and Jake Haener on the practice squad as their only other quarterback on the roster. When speaking to reporters on Friday, HC John Harbaugh said they are “in the process” of bringing in another quarterback.

“We’re in the process, that’s really all I can probably say right now,” Harbaugh said, via SNYGiants. “We are going to have to do that. Whether we can do it before the game or not, I don’t know. But we’re working on that; it’s important to us.”

Harbaugh indicated that Haener will be their backup in Sunday’s game, meaning he will be promoted to the active roster.

“Jake will be the backup Sunday,” Harbaugh said. “[I have] a lot of faith; he can throw it. I just watched him out here today. He fires that thing around, he knows the offense; I have a ton of faith in him. That’s why we’re okay for this game. But going forward, we just can’t have two.”

New York took a drastic hit with Jaxson Dart‘s season-ending injury. Earlier this week, Harbaugh said they will add another quarterback to their roster and prefer to bring in a veteran option. Harbaugh added that they have not ruled out acquiring another quarterback through a trade.

Some of the top quarterbacks available in our Top 100 Free Agents list include former Giants QB Russell Wilson, former Rams QB Jimmy Garoppolo, and former Titans QB Will Levis.

Haener, 27, was a three-year starter at Fresno State and earned First-Team All-MWC as a senior, Second-Team All-MWC as a junior, and Honorable Mention All-MWC in 2020.

The Saints chose him with the 127th pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Haener signed a four-year, $4,544,814 rookie contract that includes a $704,814 signing bonus. However, he was waived after three seasons. The Giants signed him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Haener appeared in eight games for the Saints with one start and completed 46.2% of his passes for 226 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.