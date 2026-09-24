NFC Notes: Injury Updates, Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, Jerry Jones, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said there’s still no update on QB Jayden Daniels as he was scheduled to visit a specialist on Wednesday. (John Keim)

said there’s still no update on QB as he was scheduled to visit a specialist on Wednesday. (John Keim) Quinn ruled out S Nick Cross after he had an internal injury, while LB Frankie Luvu, TE Chig Okonkwo and DL Javon Kinlaw will be wait-and-see.

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters before a press conference that there is “nothing more dangerous than an old man with money.” When asked to elaborate if he meant that in a football context, Jones said that he is optimistic about their team after its 37-20 win over the Commanders.

“Very much, very much,” Jones said, via Tommy Yarish of the team’s site. “I wouldn’t under no circumstance, with that audience, be referring to anything other than a football context. I said it out of context, but I’m glad I said it. We were just feeling so good about our win that we were feeling our oats. We say this just right, don’t tamper. My point is, it’s good. We have the makings of a team here that I’m that optimistic about. I’d work to improve it in a minute financially.”

As for the play of DTs Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark, Jones feels they have “cornerstone” type players for their interior line.

“Both outstanding,” Jones said. “Quinnen is just one of the best players in the entire league, period. And certainly one of the best in the interior line in the league. And Kenny Clark has the reputation he has because of how consistent he is at a high level. So that gives us cornerstone in the middle.”

Jones said their rushing attack needs to improve after recording just 66 yards on 21 carries.

“Yes, I would like for the run game to have looked or have been executed better,” Jones said. “But we’re going to get there. The pieces are in place to have a better running game, let’s put it like that.”

There’s a “low probability” of Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) playing Sunday. (Jon Machota)

Giants

Giants WR Malik Nabers and DE Brian Burns commented on their respective injuries, as the news has mainly revolved around QB Jaxson Dart‘s injury.

“My shoulder is OK,” Nabers told Jordan Ranaan of ESPN. “I’m going to get an X-ray on it to see what is going on. But when I was out there, we had just lost [ Dart], so I didn’t want to give the team another loss. So I went back in. Just tried to see what I can do.”

“It eased my mind to know it wasn’t anything serious,” Burns said. “I’ve dealt with this. It depends on how fast you get the swelling and inflammation down. So I’m going to do everything possible to get this as tamed as I can.”

Giants LT Andrew Thomas’ groin/adductor injury that he suffered Monday night vs. the Rams is not considered serious and he has a chance to return Sunday vs. the Titans. (Adam Schefter)