49ers Planned to Draft Cam Skattebo Before Giants Selected Him

Ahead of the Giants matchup with the Titans in Week 3, Titans HC and former 49ers DC Robert Saleh praised Giants RB Cam Skattebo and shared the 49ers planned on taking the second-year back had he made it to their selection.

The Giants took Skattebo with the 105th pick in the 2025 draft, and the 49ers held the 113th overall pick.

Saleh loves Skattebo’s play style and revealed 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan was high on the Arizona State product as well.

“He’s cool, man. I like him,” Saleh said, via Ari Meirov. “He’s like the old-school 2010 Madden hit stick. Lower your shoulder, run people over, plays his ass off. Lots of energy. I know going into the draft, we were actually about to draft him in San Francisco.”

“Kyle (head coach Kyle Shanahan) loved him, and he ended up getting taken before we were picking. I think we ended up with C.J. West, who was a pretty damn good player too. But he’s a spark plug.”

Skattebo, 24, was a zero-star recruit who was unranked in the 2019 class out of Rio Linda, California. He enrolled at Sacramento State in 2020 after having a few offers out of high school. Following two years at Sacramento State, he entered the transfer portal for the 2023 season.

Skattebo was a three-star recruit in the portal and the 31st-ranked running back when he committed to Arizona State. He spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Sun Devils.

The Giants used the No. 105 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Skattebo. He signed a four-year, $5,271,045 contract with a $1,071,045 signing bonus.

In 2025, Skattebo appeared in eight games for the Giants and rushed 98 times for 398 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2026, Skattebo has appeared in two games for the Giants and rushed 30 times for 117 yards and a touchdown to go along with four catches for 19 yards.