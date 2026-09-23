NFC Notes: Jayden Reed, Aaron Jones, Packers, Vikings

Packers

Packers WR Jayden Reed is dealing with a neck injury and it’s unclear if he will be able to return this season. Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur said Reed is consulting with doctors and is “doing OK.”

“He’s back in Green Bay and still going through a lot of testing and consulting with doctors, but from what I’ve been told, he’s doing OK,” LaFleur said, via PackersWire.

LaFleur said it’s “way too early” to determine whether Reed will miss the rest of the season.

“It’s way too early for that. There’s a lot going on,” LaFleur said.

Packers RT Zach Bako-Bewele suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon. When asked if he returned too soon from his injury, LaFleur responded: “Unfortunately, it’s one of those things that happen in football. It sucks, I hate it for him,” LaFleur said.

As for G Aaron Banks (toe) missing practice this week, LaFleur said they will “give it up to game time” for Week 3.

Vikings

After Vikings RB Aaron Jones went for 105 yards on 23 carries with RB Jordan Mason out, Minnesota OT Brian O’Neill raved about the veteran, calling him one of his favorite teammates ever.

“That was f—ing awesome. He’s the man. He’s the absolute man,” O’Neill said, via Matthew Coller. “He’s one of my favorite teammates ever. And he played great. He battled. I mean, that was one of the louder hits I’ve ever heard, and it didn’t faze him one bit, and he just kept running it. He knew he was ready for 35 (carries) if we needed him.”

Vikings

Sunday was the latest feather in the cap for Vikings DC Brian Flores and the defense he’s masterminded in Minnesota. The unit held a Bears offense fresh off scoring nearly 60 points to just three — the second biggest dropoff in scoring from one week to the next in NFL history. The Vikings credited their veteran experience on defense, which is crucial to running Flores’ complex scheme.

“It’s for sure an advantage,” Vikings CB Byron Murphy Jr. said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “You got Gink [Andrew Van Ginkel], you got Harry [Harrison Smith], you got guys that just have a whole bunch of experience. And then you have smart guys. When you have smart guys, experienced guys on the field at the same time, man, that’s really hard to beat, because we can run so many different things in our defense, and the next guy you see, at whatever position, it might be with a different role for him.”