49ers Signing DT Naquan Jones Off Vikings P-Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the 49ers are signing DT Naquan Jones to their active roster from the Vikings’ practice squad.

He’ll add some depth to their defensive line which is already dealing with a lot of injuries.

Jones, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan State back in April of 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to waive Jones coming out of the preseason, but quickly re-signed him to their practice squad. He was later promoted to the active roster.

The Titans re-signed Jones as an exclusive rights free agent in 2023 but waived him in November. He caught on with the Cardinals. Arizona cut him coming out of the preseason in 2024 and he signed with the Dolphins practice squad before being signed back by the Cardinals.

Jones signed a one-year deal with the Chargers ahead of the 2025 season. He was waived towards the end of last year and later claimed by the Texans. Houston re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2026 but cut him in August and he caught on briefly with the Vikings’ practice squad.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 12 games for the Chargers and Texans and recorded 13 tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.