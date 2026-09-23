Bears Designate Two To Return From Injured Lists, But Not CB Kyler Gordon

Bears HC Ben Johnson told reporters on Wednesday that DL Shemar Turner and LB Noah Sewell will have their practice windows opened today, per Brad Biggs.

This opens a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster. Both started the season on the PUP list.

Bears CB Kyler Gordon was also eligible to start practicing today but he remains sidelined. Asked about Gordon’s progress, Johnson responded, “I’ve got nothing to add there.”

The latest on Gordon has been that he’s rehabbing his calf injury away from the team with his own trainer, but that he was expected to return early in the season.

Gordon is entering year two of a three-year, $40 million extension after a first season in which he had two different stints on injured reserve and was limited to three regular-season games.

The Bears have been pretty openly frustrated by Gordon’s inability to stay healthy and it sounds like there’s some friction with his choice to rehab away from the supervision of the team’s medical staff.

Bears GM Ryan Poles said recently he didn’t know for sure if Gordon would play for Chicago again.

“I don’t know,” Poles said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “I hope so. I still have hope there. He’s going to have to continue to work hard and get back to playing football again.”

Gordon, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington.

He was entering the final year of a four-year $8,682,926 rookie contract that includes a $3,494,856 signing bonus when the Bears signed him to a three-year, $40 million extension that included $31.25 million in total guarantees.

In 2025, Gordon appeared in three games for the Bears and recorded five tackles and one sack.

We’ll have more on Gordon as the news becomes available.