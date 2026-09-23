Cardinals Placing CB Will Johnson On IR Among Three Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have placed CB Will Johnson on injured reserve. He’s expected to miss the rest of the season with his neck injury.

The Cardinals also promoted CB Starling Thomas V to the active roster and signed DT Jay Toia to the practice squad.

Johnson, 23, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned freshman All-American honors in 2022, first-team All-American and first-team All-Big 10 in 2023, and second-team all-conference honors in 2024.

The Cardinals used the No. 47 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Johnson. He signed a four-year, $9,410,768 contract with a $3,484,196 signing bonus.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Cardinals and recorded 37 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 10 passes defended and a forced fumble.

In 2026, Johnson appeared in two games for the Cardinals and recorded eight total tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass defended.