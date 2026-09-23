Patriots Placing S Dell Pettus On IR, Among Two Roster Moves

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel announced that they plan to place S Dell Pettus on injured reserve Wednesday, per Chad Graff.

Vrabel added that they are signing OLB Jose Ramirez from the practice squad to the active roster, per Mike Reiss.

Pettus, 25, originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2024 out of Troy. He earned second-team All-Sun Belt honors in 2023 and third-team All-Sun Belt in 2020.

He’s in the final year of a three-year, $2,839,000 rookie contract.

In 2026, Pettus has appeared in two games for the Patriots and recorded two tackles.