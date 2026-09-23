Bengals Placing WR Andrei Iosivas On Injured Reserve

Bengals HC Zac Taylor announced that WR Andrei Iosivas tore a ligament in his thumb and will be placed on injured reserve, per Ben Baby of ESPN.

Taylor said Iosivas could return later this season.

Jeremy Fowler reports that Iosivas is expected to miss 4-6 weeks and will undergo surgery on his thumb.

Iosivas, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Princeton. He earned first-team All-Ivy League in 2022 and second-team honors in 2021.

He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract that included a $159,384 signing bonus.

In 2026, Iosivas has appeared in two games and recorded three receptions on four targets for 19 yards (6.3 YPC).