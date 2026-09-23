Saints Placed LT Kelvin Banks On IR

Nick Underhill reports that the Saints have placed LT Kelvin Banks on injured reserve following ankle surgery.

Banks could return later in the season if things go well, but this won’t be a short-term absence as initially believed.

Asim Richards replaced him in Week 2 and would be the next man up going forward for New Orleans.

Banks, 22, was a five-star recruit, the third-ranked offensive tackle and the No. 33 overall recruit in the 2022 class out of Humble, Texas. He committed to Oregon but decommitted for Texas when former HC Mario Cristobal left for the Miami job.

He spent three seasons with Texas and was a second-team All-Big 12 in 2022, second-team All-American in 2023 and first-team All-American in 2024.

The Saints used the No. 9 overall pick in round one on Banks. He signed a four-year, $27,731,246 contract that includes a $16,808,180 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Banks appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and made 17 starts.