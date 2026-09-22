Vikings Worked Out Eight Players

The Minnesota Vikings officially hosted eight free agents for workouts on Tuesday, according to the NFL transactions wire.

The full list includes:

Of this group, the Vikings are signing Hekker and Patterson to contracts.

Hekker, 36, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State back in 2012. He was in the fourth year of his seven-year, $18.57 million contract when the Rams signed him to a two-year, $9.6 million extension through 2022 back in 2017.

He then signed a one-year extension worth $4.25 million with the team back in 2019 which extended his contract into the 2023 NFL season, but was cut loose in 2022 and later signed a three-year, $7.6 million deal that included $5 million guaranteed with the Panthers.

He signed a one-year deal with the Titans for the 2025 season and had inked a one-year deal with the Vikings for 2026 but was let go after camp.

In 2025, Hekker appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and totaled 3,653 punt yards on 78 attempts (46.8 YPA) and 22 downed inside the 20-yard line.