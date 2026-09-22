NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/22

Bears
- Bears waived LS Beau Gardner.
- Bears signed LS Scott Daly from the Saints’ practice squad.
- Bears signed DB Nick McCloud to the practice squad.
- Bears released G Kyle Hergel from the practice squad.
Browns
- Browns signed LB Krys Barnes to the practice squad.
- Browns placed LB Nathaniel Watson on the practice squad injured list.
Chargers
- Chargers waived WR Gary Jennings.
- Chargers signed TE Hayden Rucci from the Jaguars’ practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed WR Darius Slayton.
- Colts placed DE Micheal Clemons on injured reserve.
- Colts released RB Anderson Castle from the practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed LB Andre Jones from the Bills’ practice squad.
- Dolphins signed LS Luke Basso to the practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles signed TE Zach Ertz to the practice squad.
- Eagles released DT Gabe Hall from the practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons signed DE Zach Harrison from the practice squad.
- Falcons placed DB A.J. Terrell on injured reserve.
Giants
- Giants signed DT C.J. Ravenell and T Ryan Schernecke to the practice squad.
- Giants released C Kingsley Eguakun and DB Elijah Jones from the practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed TE Brenden Bates to the practice squad.
Jets
- Jets signed LB Troy Reeder from the practice squad.
- Jets signed LB Jaden Keller and QB Will Levis to the practice squad.
- Jets released QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad.
Lions
- Lions released LB Joe Bachie.
- Lions signed DB Bishop Fitzgerald from the Steelers’ practice squad.
- Lions placed DB Avonte Maddox on injured reserve.
Panthers
- Panthers signed WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the practice squad.
- Panthers released WR E.J. Williams from the practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots signed P Mitch Wishnowsky from the practice squad.
- Patriots placed G Michael Onwenu on injured reserve.
- Patriots signed TE Tanner Conner to the practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens signed WR Shedrick Jackson to the practice squad.
Saints
- Saints waived RB Audric Estime from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Steelers
- Steelers signed WR Isaiah Hodgins and DB Darius Rush to the practice squad.
Titans
- Titans signed G Drew Moss to the practice squad.
- Titans released LB Jimmy Ciarlo from the practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings waived NT Taki Taimani from injured reserve.
- Vikings released DB Bryce Phillips and WR Trayvon Rudolph from the practice squad.
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