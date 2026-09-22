NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/22

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Browns

Chargers

Colts

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed LB Andre Jones from the Bills’ practice squad.
  • Dolphins signed LS Luke Basso to the practice squad.

Eagles

  • Eagles signed TE Zach Ertz to the practice squad.
  • Eagles released DT Gabe Hall from the practice squad.

Falcons

  • Falcons signed DE Zach Harrison from the practice squad.
  • Falcons placed DB A.J. Terrell on injured reserve.

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

  • Jets signed LB Troy Reeder from the practice squad.
  • Jets signed LB Jaden Keller and QB Will Levis to the practice squad.
  • Jets released QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad.

Lions

  • Lions released LB Joe Bachie.
  • Lions signed DB Bishop Fitzgerald from the Steelers’ practice squad.
  • Lions placed DB Avonte Maddox on injured reserve.

Panthers

  • Panthers signed WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the practice squad.
  • Panthers released WR E.J. Williams from the practice squad.

Patriots

Ravens

Saints

  • Saints waived RB Audric Estime from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Steelers

Titans

  • Titans signed G Drew Moss to the practice squad.
  • Titans released LB Jimmy Ciarlo from the practice squad.

Vikings

  • Vikings waived NT Taki Taimani from injured reserve.
  • Vikings released DB Bryce Phillips and WR Trayvon Rudolph from the practice squad.

Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply