Per the league’s transaction wire, the Steelers tried out three defensive backs on Tuesday, including Beau Brade, Austin Brown, and Dan Jackson.

Jackson, 25, was a no-star recruit in the 2019 class out of Gainesville, Georgia. He joined Georgia as a preferred walk-on and remained with the Bulldogs for five seasons, earning Third Team All-SEC in 2024.

In his collegiate career, Jackson appeared in 47 games for Georgia and recorded 140 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, nine passes defended, and four interceptions.

He has not yet appeared in an NFL game.