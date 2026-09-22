Steelers Sign Two To PS Including WR Isaiah Hodgins

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed WR Isaiah Hodgins and DB Darius Rush to their practice squad.

We have signed WR Isaiah Hodgins and DB Darius Rush to the Practice Squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/tFK27vlj8f — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 22, 2026

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

RB Lew Nichols RB Travis Homer WR Brandon Smith WR Max Hurleman (Injured) TE Lake McRee OL Doug Nester OL Steven Jones DL Esezi Otomewo DL Kyler Baugh DB Sebastian Castro DB Doneiko Slaughter LB Jacoby Windmon DE Julius Welschof (International) WR Brandon Johnson DB Car’lin Vigers OLB Bradyn Swinson DB Bishop Fitzgerald WR Isaiah Hodgins DB Darius Rush

Hodgins, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.45 million contract, but was waived at the start of the 2021 season.

Hodgins spent two years bouncing on and off Buffalo’s practice squad and active roster. The Giants claimed Hodgins off waivers in November and re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent last offseason.

He spent the 2024 season on the Giants’ practice squad before signing a futures deal with the 49ers in 2025. Hodgins was among the 49ers’ final roster cuts after camp and caught on with Pittsburgh’s practice squad before finishing out the year with the Giants.

In 2025, Hodgins appeared in seven games for the Giants and caught 10 passes for 115 yards receiving and a touchdown.