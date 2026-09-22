Steelers Sign Two To PS Including WR Isaiah Hodgins

By
Logan Ulrich
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The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed WR Isaiah Hodgins and DB Darius Rush to their practice squad. 

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. RB Lew Nichols
  2. RB Travis Homer
  3. WR Brandon Smith
  4. WR Max Hurleman (Injured)
  5. TE Lake McRee
  6. OL Doug Nester
  7. OL Steven Jones
  8. DL Esezi Otomewo
  9. DL Kyler Baugh
  10. DB Sebastian Castro
  11. DB Doneiko Slaughter
  12. LB Jacoby Windmon
  13. DE Julius Welschof (International)
  14. WR Brandon Johnson
  15. DB Car’lin Vigers
  16. OLB Bradyn Swinson
  17. DB Bishop Fitzgerald
  18. WR Isaiah Hodgins
  19. DB Darius Rush

Hodgins, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.45 million contract, but was waived at the start of the 2021 season.

Hodgins spent two years bouncing on and off Buffalo’s practice squad and active roster. The Giants claimed Hodgins off waivers in November and re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent last offseason. 

He spent the 2024 season on the Giants’ practice squad before signing a futures deal with the 49ers in 2025. Hodgins was among the 49ers’ final roster cuts after camp and caught on with Pittsburgh’s practice squad before finishing out the year with the Giants. 

In 2025, Hodgins appeared in seven games for the Giants and caught 10 passes for 115 yards receiving and a touchdown.

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