Giants Signed Two, Cut Two From Practice Squad

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Giants signed DT C.J. Ravenell and OL Ryan Schernecke to the practice squad.

To make room, they released OL Kingsley Eguakun and CB Elijah Jones.

New York’s practice squad now includes:

WR Braxton Berrios RB Grant Finley LB Trace Ford T Jarrod Gray (International) QB Jake Haener WR Jalin Hyatt DB Raheem Layne LB Chandler Martin NT Josh Tupou WR Charlie Jones C Geno VanDeMark LB Malik Harrison DL Dean Lowry RB Phil Mafah WR Dalen Cambre OL Ryan Schernecke DT C.J. Ravenell

Schernecke, 23, played five years at Division II Kutztown University in Pennsylvania, where he earned AP All-American Second Team honors in 2025. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft.

Schernecke was let go after camp and stuck around on the practice squad before being let go a few weeks later.

In his collegiate career, Schernecke appeared in 48 games over five years at Kutztown University.