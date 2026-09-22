Saints Cut RB Audric Estime From IR With Settlement

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Saints released RB Audric Estime from their injured reserve list with a settlement.

He’s now free to sign with any team.

Estime, 23, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He was selected with the No. 147 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Broncos.

He signed a four-year, $4.359 million rookie deal which includes a $339,124 signing bonus with Denver. He was entering the second year of that deal when the Broncos waived him during roster cuts.

The Eagles later signed him to the practice squad but cut him loose shortly after. He then signed on with the Saints.

In 2025, Estime appeared in seven games for the Saints and rushed 46 times for 198 yards (4.3 YPC) and one touchdown to go along with 12 receptions on 13 targets for 103 yards.