Jets Placing DT David Onyemata On IR Among 11 Roster Moves

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports the Jets are placing WR Arian Smith, DT David Onyemata and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball on injured reserve.

Per Brian Costello, the Jets are signing WR Malik McClain, DE Jack Heflin and LB Troy Reeder from the practice squad to the active roster.

Costello adds the Jets are also signing QB Will Levis, LB Jaden Keller, DL Isaiahh Loudermilk and TE Cody Hardy to the practice squad, and releasing QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad.

Onyemata, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2016 out of Manitoba College.

He finished his four-year, $2.88 million contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career before signing a three-year extension with the Saints in 2020.

Onyemata signed a three-year, $35 million contract with Atlanta after his deal with New Orleans expired. Atlanta restructured his deal in 2024 to pick up extra cap space. He signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Jets this offseason.

In 2025, Onyemata appeared in 17 games and started in all of them. He recorded 62 total tackles and one sack. He also had seven tackles for a loss.

In 2026, Onyemata has appeared in two games for the Jets.