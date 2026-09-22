Jets Worked Out TE Cody Hardy & DT Isaiahh Loudermilk

The New York Jets officially tried out free agent TE Cody Hardy and DT Isaiahh Loudermilk on Tuesday.

Loudermilk, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2021. He later signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Pittsburgh.

Loudermilk played out the final year of his rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time before re-signing with Pittsburgh.

The Vikings later added Loudermilk this past May but he was released coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Loudermilk started twice at defensive tackle for the Steelers but did not record any statistics.