AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Jeff Hafley, Mike Vrabel, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Miami lost 35-13 to San Francisco in Week 2, but kept it to a one-score game going into the halftime break. Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley thinks players did a great job focusing on their job, but a few early second-half mistakes led to explosive plays that put the game out of reach.

“In the second half, I don’t think it was a lack of effort or how hard we played,” Hafley said, via the team’s website. “We did something extremely uncharacteristic on the first play of the half that went for an explosive, and we had another huge mistake on the second that went for a touchdown so quickly.”

“When guys do their job on every single play, and you heard a lot of the players talk about their 1/11th, when guys do that every single play and they play as hard as they did in the first half, we can play with really good teams, really good, experienced teams. So, you take that, but when you don’t and you take one step of mentally or physically, or you’re just not locked in, things can get away from you. The margin of error is not very big. So, we have got to be able to sustain that for all four quarters.”

Ultimately, Hafley feels his team has shown toughness and effort through two games; they just need to improve consistency.

“When you turn on the tape there’s an element of toughness and how hard we’re playing that jumps off the tape,” Hafley said. “We have to establish that, and we have to build off of that, and when you turn on the last couple of plays of the game on both sides of the ball, they’re playing just as hard as they did on the first.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn was scrutinized for his clock management after things fell apart against the Packers in the fourth quarter in what ended up being one of the largest leads the team has lost in franchise history.

“To be honest, I’m highly upset,” Glenn said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “[It’s a] tough way to lose a game. There are a number of things that go through my head that, man, we have to fix. And it’s always tough when you feel like you were right there in the thick of it and then you didn’t overcome, and you let the other team overcome and win. That’s tough, but I will say this: This loss is not going to define who we are and what we’re about. I will say that. And it’s not OK. And our guys are going to take it like that. It’s not OK.”

Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Jets WR Arian Smith will miss time with a knee injury, leaving only three healthy receivers on the 53-man roster.

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said, “I don’t think he’ll be available here in the short term,” when asked if G Michael Onwenu would be done for the year after an ankle injury. (Mark Daniels)

said, “I don’t think he’ll be available here in the short term,” when asked if G would be done for the year after an ankle injury. (Mark Daniels) Vrabel also talked about OLB Dre’Mont Jones: “I don’t know how he’s going to progress during the week. He wasn’t able to finish the game. Obviously, he’ll do everything he can to be ready. And if he’s not, then we’ll have to have alternate plans.” (Doug Kyed)