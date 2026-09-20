Report: Optimism Caleb Williams’ Hamstring Injury Isn’t Serious

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that there’s optimism within the Bears that QB Caleb Williams‘ hamstring injury is not serious.

According to Florio, the initial diagnosis for Williams is that he suffered a Grade 1 hamstring injury.

Even so, Williams will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the full severity of the injury.

Florio mentions that even if it’s determine that Williams has just a Grade 1 tear, it’s possible he’ll miss Week 3’s game against the Eagles.

Tyson Bagent would fill in for Williams should he miss time.

Williams, 24, started his career at Oklahoma before following HC Lincoln Riley to USC for his final two seasons, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022. He was selected first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Bears.

He signed a four-year, $39,486,058 rookie contract that included a $25.537 million signing bonus. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for 2028.

In 2025, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and completed 58.1 percent of pass attempts for 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also rushed 77 times for 388 yards and three touchdowns.

We will have more on Williams as soon as the info is available.