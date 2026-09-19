NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

The Bears’ offense was on fire in their 59-37 win over the Panthers to start the season, finishing with 552 total yards. Chicago QB Caleb Williams said their mindset is to score on every drive, which is the team’s “internal expectation.”

“Scoring every drive is our mindset, that’s the potential for us, that’s the internal expectation,” Williams said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s the expectation for ourselves to score every time.”

Lions

The Lions had a rough showing in Week 2, losing 41-31 to the Bills after giving up a 21-point lead in a close Week 1 win over the Saints. Detroit HC Dan Campbell isn’t looking to panic yet but admitted they have plenty to clean up defensively.

“We’ve got a lot of room to grow, and that’s encouraging,” Campbell said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “We’ve just got to clean up a lot of things on defense right now, particularly in the back end. . . . It wasn’t good enough.”

“It’s early, we’re in Week 2, we’ve got a long season, and the most important thing is that we get better. We just need to get better than we were today in all three phases. We need to play better against the Jets, and I think we will. We can, and we certainly will.”

Vikings

Kyler Murray continues to progress through concussion protocol, and when he is cleared, the team will decide if they will start him or hold him out a week in favor of QB Carson Wentz. Dan Graziano reports Vikings QBcontinues to progress through concussion protocol, and when he is cleared, the team will decide if they will start him or hold him out a week in favor of QB