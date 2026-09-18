Cowboys Rule Out Two Defensive Starters For Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys officially ruled out S Malik Hooker and LB DeMarvion Overshown for Week 2 against the Commanders, per Jane Slater.

Earlier this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Hooker suffered a fractured bone in his forearm. Rapoport says there is hope Hooker could be back quicker than the typical six to eight weeks for broken bones.

Hooker, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $12.6 million contract that was fully guaranteed and made a base salary of $2.18 million in 2020.

The Colts then declined Hooker’s fifth-year option for the 2021 season, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent. He then signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys re-signed him to a two-year extension and, in 2023, signed him to a three-year extension worth up to $24 million, including an $8 million signing bonus and $16.5 million fully guaranteed.

In 2026, Hooker has appeared in one game for the Cowboys, recording one tackle.

Overshown, 26, was the defensive MVP of the 2020 Alamo Bowl and was also named first-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The Cowboys drafted him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the final year of a four-year, $5,390,027 rookie contract that includes a $920,019 signing bonus.

In 2026, Overshown has appeared in one game and recorded seven tackles.