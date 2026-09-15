NFC Notes: Landon Dickerson, Isaiah Likely, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

The Cowboys suffered a 28-20 defeat at the hands of the Giants on Sunday Night Football. Dallas HC Brian Schottenheimer expressed his disappointment on both sides of the ball but quickly shifted his focus to next week to right the ship.

“Been around a long time so maybe, but right now, this one feels pretty bad just because at the end of the day, we just didn’t perform the way we’re capable of playing,” Schottenheimer said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “We didn’t play defense the way we’re capable of playing. We didn’t play offense in the first half the way we’re capable of playing. … But we’re not going to panic. This is a long season, and we know we’re not going to go undefeated. That’s real, but that’s not the biggest issue we have.”

Dallas QB Dak Prescott‘s confidence isn’t wavering because of their preparation, but he admitted his interception before the half was a crucial turning point.

“I know the way that we approach things, I know that our routine, I know that our standard, I know that the way that we practice is the right way,” Prescott said. “So, my message is echoing: don’t change, don’t flinch, don’t blink. This is a long year.”

“That was a huge part in the game. They scored before half. They got the ball to start the [second] half, and they went and scored, limited our possessions in the second half, only gave us two possessions, and that was the game right there.”

Eagles

Eagles OL Landon Dickerson is being placed on injured reserve after he admitted that he was a liability for the team’s offense despite them coming away with the win in Week 1.

“I was a complete liability yesterday. Again, that was my fault,” Dickerson said. “I know I said earlier in camp, I shouldn’t be out there until I feel healthy. A few weeks ago, got rolled up on in practice. I thought as weeks went by it would get better. It didn’t and we kind of went out there and finally got some imaging on it today, figured out what was wrong with it.”

“Really, the best plan going forward is to put me on IR so I can get this thing better to have a good stretch at the back end of the season versus kind of what happened last year, go out there limping through 18 weeks,” he added. “I don’t think anybody wants to see that again because that was just ugly. I don’t want to do that again because that was just some BS.”

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni was asked if Dickerson is healthy enough to play at a high level: “There’s good moments and there’s moments we’ve got to fix… I think what you see with Landon is his extreme power. He’s a big man who’s able to move players off the spot … So he gives up some pressures, but he also caved in the side on Saquon’s long run on that third down and just did a really good job of pushing the D-tackle, which is a big part of his job description.” (Brooks Kubena)

Giants

Giants TE Isaiah Likely had a huge debut for the team in Week 1. He reeled in all eight of his targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns. After the game, Giants HC John Harbaugh said he was pretty much expecting that kind of performance from Likely, whom he coached with the Ravens.

“Yeah, I kind of was,” Harbaugh said via USA Today’s John Fennelly. “I mean, we paid him a lot. That’s what we paid him for and he did it.

“And even after he put the ball on the ground, which I was not happy about, he knows he’s going to get that video about three o’clock in the morning this morning with a comment. But he said, he goes, ‘You can trust me.’ He said, ‘You can trust me.’ And Skatt said the same thing. He said, ‘You can trust me.’ And I do trust him.”

Harbaugh said CBs Deonte Banks and Greg Newsome came out of the game in fine health after Banks was cramping and Newsome was cleared for a concussion. (Dan Duggan)