AFC Notes: Ladd McConkey, Mike McDaniel, L’Jarius Sneed, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers OC Mike McDaniel reflected on his debut with the team in the loss to Arizona: “You have a lot of visions coming to a new team and working on something for months — and the vision never looked like that… It was a case of humble pie. Didn’t feel good to anyone.” ( Kris Rhim )

reflected on his debut with the team in the loss to Arizona: “You have a lot of visions coming to a new team and working on something for months — and the vision never looked like that… Kris Rhim McDaniel talked about TE Oronde Gadsden after playing just eight snaps in Week 1: “He’s not doing anything wrong… He’s had a good work week and I’d expect to see more of him.” (Rhim)

after playing just eight snaps in Week 1: “He’s not doing anything wrong… He’s had a good work week and I’d expect to see more of him.” (Rhim) McDaniel continued on Gadsden: “Every week we try to keep the opponent off balance by different ways to utilize people. I expected for him to get more, the game didn’t play out. … We plan on utilizing his skillset… I would expect him to be more involved outside of an unforeseen situation where the game and the parameters with which you’re playing change, in which case we’ll address that.” ( Rhim )

Rhim Chargers WR Ladd McConkey has a rib injury and is day-to-day, according to HC Jim Harbaugh . (Rhim)

has a rib injury and is day-to-day, according to HC . (Rhim) Harbaugh added that he saw many preseason mistakes in the loss and regrets not playing the starters more in the preseason. (Rhim)

Chiefs

The Chiefs are coming off a huge 31-10 win over the Broncos in Week 1, where their defense forced two turnovers, four sacks, and limited Denver to just 176 yards. Kansas City HC Andy Reid highly praised DC Steve Spagnuolo after the game.

“Spags (Steve Spagnuolo) had a great game plan for this crew, and when you’re playing that kind of defense, you can do things on offense and take chances,” Reid said, via ChiefsWire. “I thought the defensive line was tremendous in the run and the pass game. Their transition from the run-stopping to transitioning into the play-action game, I thought, was great.”

Reid was also glad to see CB L’Jarius Sneed get “back in the mix” and record a team-leading eight tackles.

“Our secondary is flying around-it’s great to get 38 (L’Jarius Sneed) back in the mix,” Reid said. “Sneed, he might have been the happiest guy out there to have an opportunity to get back on the field and play. And he’s going to be real sore tomorrow. And he sure did a nice job, as they all did.”

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy doesn’t want to put a limit on RB Kenneth Walker‘s workload after 26 touches in Week 1: “What’d he have 23 carries? People have had a whole lot more than that.” (Charles Goldman)

Raiders

Raiders C Tyler Linderbaum had a mightily successful debut with his new team in Week 1, helping Las Vegas beat the Dolphins while not allowing any quarterback pressures and helping RB Ashton Jeanty record 102 rushing yards. Raiders HC Klint Kubiak praised Linderbaum for his performance in the opener.

“He’s a really good athlete,” Kubiak said, via Sam Warren of The Athletic. “He’s a premier athlete at his position, and then to play center, you’ve got to be the smartest guy on the field. So, he gets everybody on the same page. He plays with great effort, plays with great athleticism.”

Linderbaum put a big block on Dolphins DE Chop Robinson to enable a touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to WR Jack Bech. Cousins reflected on the play, praising Linderbaum for his athleticism and quick reaction.

“He is a great athlete,” Cousins said. “I think he’s a great example of somebody who plays with a lot of urgency and quickness and twitch and speed. I’m sure it showed on that play and a lot of other ones throughout the game.”

Linderbaum said he just tried to get a hand on Robinson in the moment.

“And then that’s NFL football for you,” Linderbaum said. “It’s a game of inches, so you try to get a hand on the guy. And what a great play by Kirk and Jack to find the end zone.”