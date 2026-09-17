NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/17

Bills
- Bills elevated WR Greg Dortch and RB Frank Gore from the practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers signed DB Kaiir Elam to the practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders waived DT Ricky Barber.
- Commanders signed DB Isaac Yiadom from the practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed RB Israel Abanikanda to the practice squad.
Giants
- Giants signed DB Jaden Robinson to the practice squad.
- Giants released T Ryan Schernecke from the practice squad.
Lions
- Lions elevated T Devin Cochran and C Seth McLaughlin from the practice squad.
- Lions signed DE Levi Onwuzurike from the practice squad.
Packers
- Packers signed G Cordell Volson to the practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed WR E.J. Williams to the practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots signed G Xavier Newman-Johnson to the practice squad.
- Patriots released C Jacob Rizy from the practice squad.
Rams
- Rams placed LB Myles Garrett on injured reserve.
Texans
- Texans signed WR Bryce Oliver to the practice squad.
- Texans released QB Mark Gronowski from the practice squad.
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