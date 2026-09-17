NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/17

By
Nate Bouda
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Bills

Chargers

  • Chargers signed DB Kaiir Elam to the practice squad.

Commanders

Cowboys

Giants

  • Giants signed DB Jaden Robinson to the practice squad.
  • Giants released T Ryan Schernecke from the practice squad.

Lions

Packers

Panthers

  • Panthers signed WR E.J. Williams to the practice squad.

Patriots

  • Patriots signed G Xavier Newman-Johnson to the practice squad.
  • Patriots released C Jacob Rizy from the practice squad.

Rams

Texans

  • Texans signed WR Bryce Oliver to the practice squad.
  • Texans released QB Mark Gronowski from the practice squad.

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