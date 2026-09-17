Chiefs Worked Out Four Linebackers

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted four linebackers for workouts on Thursday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

Marte Mapu T.J. Quinn Dominic DeLuca Langston Patterson

Mapu, 26, was named the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year for Sacramento State in 2022. The Patriots selected him with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $5,563,705 rookie contract that included a $1,046,331 signing bonus when the Patriots traded him to the Texans in April. He didn’t make it through roster cuts with Houston.

In 2025, Mapu appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 25 total tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and five pass deflections.