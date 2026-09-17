Ravens Host Veteran WR Brandin Cooks For Tryout

The Baltimore Ravens hosted veteran WR Brandin Cooks for a tryout on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Cooks, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles, only to be traded to the Texans in 2020.

Cooks was set to make a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2022 season when he agreed to a two-year, $39.6 million extension with Houston. However, the Texans traded him to the Cowboys in 2023 for a mid-round pick.

The Saints signed Cooks to a two-year, $13 million deal in March 2025. However, they elected to cut him loose after the trade deadline. The Bills signed him to a contract in November, and he’s been a free agent ever since.

In 2025, Cooks appeared in 15 games and recorded 24 receptions for 279 yards (11.6 YPC).