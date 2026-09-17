Bills Elevate WR Greg Dortch & RB Frank Gore Jr. For Thursday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills elevated WR Greg Dortch and RB Frank Gore Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 2’s game against the Lions, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Dortch, 28, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed on with New York’s practice squad after passing through waivers unclaimed.

From there, Dortch had stints with the Panthers, Jets, Rams, and Falcons before signing on with the Cardinals in 2022.

Arizona brought him back as an exclusive rights free agent each of the next two seasons. Dortch agreed to a one-year, restricted deal with the Cardinals last offseason and signed with the Lions for 2026 before being let go after camp this year.

In 2025, Dortch appeared in 12 games and caught 29 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

Gore Jr., 24, is the son of former NFL RB Frank Gore. He originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss in 2024.

He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts as a rookie, and he bounced on and off their practice squad. Gore re-signed on a futures deal and stuck around on the practice squad after roster cutdowns.

In four seasons with the Golden Eagles, Gore played in 47 games and rushed 759 times for 4,022 yards (5.3 YPC) and 26 touchdowns. He also caught 75 passes for 692 yards (9.2 YPC) and four touchdowns. Gore also played quarterback and completed 17 of his 35 passes for 368 yards to go along with seven touchdowns and one interception.