Giants Signing CB Nikko Reed Off Chargers Practice Squad

Per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants are signing CB Nikko Reed to the active roster off the Chargers’ practice squad.

It’s worth noting Giants CB Paulson Adebo didn’t practice on Thursday while CBs Deonte Banks and Greg Newsome were limited with injuries.

Reed, 23, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon following the 2025 draft.

He was placed on injured reserve following the season with a hamstring injury and was then waived after camp this year before re-signing to the practice squad.

In 2025, Reed appeared in five games for the Chargers and recorded two total tackles and a pass defended.