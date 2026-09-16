Vikings Placing RB Jordan Mason On IR, Signing RB Jerome Ford

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell announced that RB Jordan Mason is going on short-term injured reserve with a small fracture to his thumb, per Alec Lewis.

To take his roster spot, the team is promoting RB DeeJay Dallas and signing veteran RB Jerome Ford, who worked out for the team yesterday, to the practice squad.

Mason will miss the next four games before he’s eligible to return.

Mason, 27, wound up signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech following the 2022 draft. He made the team’s initial 53-man roster each of his first three years.

He was slated to be a restricted free agent when the 49ers traded him to the Vikings, who signed him to a two-year contract.

In 2026, Mason has appeared in one game for the Vikings and rushed 15 times for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Ford, 26, transferred from Alabama to Cincinnati after two years and played two years for the Bearcats. He earned first-team all-conference honors as a senior and was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was finishing the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,982,148, including a signing bonus of $322,148, when he agreed to a pay cut.

Ford was testing the market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Commanders in March. He was unfortunately released coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Ford appeared in 13 games for the Browns and recorded 24 rushing attempts for 73 yards (3.0 YPC) and no touchdowns, adding 26 receptions on 32 targets for 103 yards.