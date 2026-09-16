Dolphins Announced Three Moves, Placed S Kyle Louis On IR

The Dolphins announced three roster moves on Wednesday, including placing rookie S Kyle Louis on injured reserve due to an MCL sprain.

The team also signed LS Cal Adomitis to the practice squad and CB Jaylin Simpson to its active roster.

Louis, 22, played four years at Pittsburgh after being a three-star recruit and the 130th-ranked athlete in the 2022 recruiting class out of East Orange, New Jersey.

The Dolphins used the 138th pick in the fourth round of the 2026 draft on Louis. He signed a four-year, $5,169,036 rookie deal that includes a $789,036 signing bonus and will make a base salary of $885,000 in 2026.

In 2026, Louis has appeared in one game for the Dolphins.