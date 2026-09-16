Cardinals Placing S Kitan Crawford On IR

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals are placing S Kitan Crawford on injured reserve with an ankle sprain.

He was carted from the game Sunday with the injury. Crawford will miss four games minimum before he’s eligible to return.

The team announced that CB Kalen King will be promoted to take the open spot on the roster,

Crawford, 24, started his career at Texas for four seasons before transferring to Nevada his final year. The Cardinals selected him with the No. 225 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,318,448 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $137,892.

In 2025, Crawford has appeared in one game for the Cardinals and recorded three total tackles.