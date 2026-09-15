NFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Mike LaFleur, Cardinals, Lions, Rams

Cardinals

The Cardinals pulled off an upset win over the Chargers in Week 1, but in Week 2 they will face the Seahawks, and HC Mike LaFleur told his team it will be back to square one against the defending champions.

“Confidence is great, but like I told them today, ‘We got to reset and get right back to work,’” LaFleur said, via the team’s website. “This is a week-to-week league, and your goal is to go 1-0 every weekend. We’re not going to talk anything past that. Obviously we got the result, but we’re right back to work.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell on G Christian Mahogany‘s hip injury: “I don’t think this is something serious, long-term.” (Pouncy)

Rams

It didn’t take long for the temperature to turn up on the Rams, with the Week 1 flop in Australia, the blank stat sheet from blockbuster trade acquisition DE Myles Garrett, and the injured reserve decision for Garrett all coming in quick succession. Some people around the NFL have their eyes on the relationship between Garrett and the Rams. Like many superstars, Garrett had different rules for himself in Cleveland but had a track record of performance to back it up.

“When Myles said he needed to change and do whatever he needed to get himself ready, I took that as either he did not buy into what the team was doing, or there was another ailment going on,” a former Browns assistant told The Athletic’s, Mike Sando. “It was probably a little bit of both.”

For reference, this is what Garrett said after the loss.

“I didn’t feel I was the player I’ve been before when I stepped on the field (in Australia),” Garrett said. “I gotta do what I can to get back to that.”