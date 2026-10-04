Cardinals OLB Josh Sweat Seeking New Contract, Expected To Draw Trade Interest

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cardinals OLB Josh Sweat is seeking an updated contract.

Schefter adds Sweat is expected to draw trade interest from other teams ahead of the in-season deadline on November 10.

There was a ton of speculation about Sweat and his future this offseason. Sweat wasn’t around the team for most of the spring, then spent most of camp on the PUP list with an injury that was shrouded in secrecy (he said he had an offseason procedure and that it wasn’t on his knee, which is all the detail he or the team has provided).

However, Arizona rebuffed all trade interest in Sweat and the veteran spoke to reporters after Week 1 to say he wanted to be in Arizona.

“People think I only came here for one reason and that was Jonathan Gannon, and yeah, that made the decision easier for me, but I know the guys that were here,” Sweat said. “I love the way they play. I love that we want to make something bigger happen here. It’s too good of a place to be where it was last year.”

Sweat, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract and earned a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season.

Sweat would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before he signed a three-year, $42 million extension. He played out that deal and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent again in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $76 million contract with the Cardinals.

In 2026, Sweat has appeared in three games for the Cardinals and recorded three total tackles with one tackle for loss.

We will have more on Sweat as it becomes available.