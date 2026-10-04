Cardinals Not Receptive To Trading Marvin Harrison Jr. Yet But Other Teams Monitoring

According to Adam Schefter, the Cardinals so far have not been all that interested in trading WR Marvin Harrison Jr. despite his slow start to the season.

However, Schefter adds other teams are looking into the idea. He concludes that it would not be all that surprising to see Harrison traded before the midseason deadline.

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones has also heard the Cardinals don’t yet seem all that interested in exploring his trade market despite Harrison’s struggles so far this year.

“When you get injured, stop seeing the ball, have drops and not in the most stable quarterback position to help get that page turned, it can weigh on young guys,” one AFC executive told Jones. “Quite honestly it may be where he needs a change of scenery to be the best version of himself. But if you’re Arizona, you want to keep as many assets as you can.”

Jones notes more teams would be interested than not if Arizona changes course, but obviously the team won’t get near the value of the pick they spent on Harrison.

“Forget where he was drafted,” another AFC exec said, “watch him play. He’s like a third receiver with upside. He’s not fast, not physical and doesn’t do anything after the catch.”

Harrison has quickly emerged as one of the most intriguing potential trade candidates ahead of the in-season deadline, which is on November 10.

We took a look at some potential landing spots for Harrison if the Cardinals elect to move on.

Harrison Jr., 24, is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. He was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, a consensus All-American and the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.

The Cardinals drafted him with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $35,374,742 contract, including a $22,547,084 signing bonus, $35,374,742 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $8,843,686.

In 2025, Harrison Jr. appeared in 12 games for the Cardinals and caught 41 passes for 608 yards (14.8 YPC) and four touchdowns.

In 2026, Harrison has appeared in three games for the Cardinals and caught four passes on nine targets for 73 yards.

We’ll have more on Harrison as the news is available.