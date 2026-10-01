NFC Notes: George Kittle, Puka Nacua, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle is back in the starting lineup this season after recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in January. Kittle said he has enjoyed proving the doubters wrong this season.

“It’s fun to be doubted,” Kittle said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “I’m not a chip-on-my-shoulder guy whatsoever, but when you have all the people who are like, ‘Oh, you’re not doing this, you’re not doing that.’ I’m like, ‘I am doing that and extra. You believe whatever you want, you can talk however you want to talk, but when you see me Week 1, you can kick rocks.'”

Kittle said he attacked his rehab wth a “super positive mindset” after being told he had a shot to return in time for Week 1.

“Once I was told that you have a shot, if you do all the things the right way, then I was like, ‘All right, let’s go,'” Kittle said. “I just attacked it with a super positive mindset.”

Kittle’s physical therapist, Heather Milligan, said the tight end couldn’t take any shortcuts with his recovery.

“When the strength is there, you cannot cheat that,” Milligan said. “This is one injury. There is no way to skip steps. You just can’t.”

49ers GM John Lynch updated WR Mike Evans ‘ status as he deals with a rib injury: “He is old school in his mindset and he doesn’t want to miss… Mike will make every attempt and we’ll see where that goes.” (Cam Inman)

updated WR ‘ status as he deals with a rib injury: “He is old school in his mindset and he doesn’t want to miss… Mike will make every attempt and we’ll see where that goes.” (Cam Inman) Lynch said DE Nick Bosa is doing well but called calf injuries are murky. (Inman)

Cardinals

The Cardinals, like the rest of the league, have increased their usage of two and three-tight end sets, leading to bigger roles for Elijah Higgins and Hunter Long behind Trey McBride. Higgins spoke on starring in their role as the second- and third- tight ends, putting a massive emphasis on run blocking to create value in a certain job.

“If you’re not Trey McBride, you should be making an effort to put a guy into the ground every single game,” Higgins said, via the team’s website.

“It was understanding how you can create value for yourself. Especially coming to an organization where we have, if not the best tight end In the league he’s the one running routes. How can I create value for myself and take ownership of that?”

“That’s the role I’m taking ownership of.”

Higgins has loved the added responsibility of being able to run routes, pass block and run block with the increased usage of 12 and 13 personnel.

“There is more responsibility put upon us whether we are in 12, 11 or 13,” Higgins said. “We are involved in the run game, point of attack, pass pro, and obviously out running routes. Compared to the last three years we have so much more responsibility as a tight end unit. It’s a cool thing.”

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford said that he has to be better after passing Brett Favre for the most career interceptions returned for a touchdown, with 33. He also credited Broncos S Talanoa Hufanga for his play against Los Angeles.

“We’ve got to be more efficient with some of the stuff we’re doing throwing the football. Obviously, I’ve got to be better, and I will be,” Stafford said, via Pro Football Talk. “Obviously don’t want to have a pick-six. Hufanga makes a good play, I couldn’t get him on the ground and that’s points to them there.”

“They brought more than we had, I had nobody in the backfield,” Stafford added. “Hufanga did a nice job of fighting through the Y, and I just left it back behind him. I think if I just dirt it we come away with three points. I’ll take myself trying to make those plays all day. Obviously don’t want those things to happen, but I’m proud of the way we came back, threw a touchdown on the next drive and took the lead right back. Our guys fought. So many guys played through a bunch of stuff tonight, not feeling their best, and I appreciate the hell out of that.”

Rams HC Sean McVay said WR Puka Nacua was limited in Wednesday’s practice but expects him to play in Week 4 against the Eagles. (Gary Klein)