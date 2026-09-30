Patriots Signing OL Matt Pryor Off Cardinals’ Practice Squad

The New England Patriots are signing veteran OL Matt Pryor off the Cardinals’ practice squad, according to Ben Volin.

Pryor, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles out of TCU back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when Philadelphia traded him to the Colts in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

Pryor re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal in 2022 that was worth more than $5 million. From there, he signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in 2023 and with the Bears in 2024.

For the 2025 season, Pryor returned to the Eagles for a second stint with the team on a one-year deal.

From there, he signed with the Cardinals back in March but was cut as part of the team’s final roster cuts. He later re-signed with their practice squad.

In 2025, Pryor appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and made one start.