Giants Make Two Moves, Re-Sign QB Jake Haener To PS

By
Jonathan Comeaux
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The New York Giants officially re-signed QB Jake Haener to the practice squad and cut DT Josh Tupou in a corresponding move, per the NFL Transactions wire. 

Jake Haener

New York’s practice squad now includes:

  1. RB Grant Finley
  2. LB Trace Ford
  3. T Jarrod Gray (International)
  4. WR Jalin Hyatt
  5. DB Raheem Layne
  6. LB Chandler Martin
  7. C Geno VanDeMark
  8. LB Malik Harrison
  9. DL Dean Lowry
  10. RB Phil Mafah
  11. WR Dalen Cambre
  12. DT C.J. Ravenell
  13. T Ryan Schernecke
  14. NT P.J. Mustipher
  15. QB Jake Haener

Haener, 27, was a three-year starter at Fresno State and earned First-Team All-MWC as a senior, Second-Team All-MWC as a junior, and Honorable Mention All-MWC in 2020. 

The Saints chose him with the 127th pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Haener signed a four-year, $4,544,814 rookie contract that includes a $704,814 signing bonus. However, he was waived after three seasons. The Giants signed him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason and eventually to the active roster.

In 2024, Haener appeared in eight games for the Saints with one start and completed 46.2% of his passes for 226 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

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