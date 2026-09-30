Giants Make Two Moves, Re-Sign QB Jake Haener To PS

The New York Giants officially re-signed QB Jake Haener to the practice squad and cut DT Josh Tupou in a corresponding move, per the NFL Transactions wire.

New York’s practice squad now includes:

RB Grant Finley LB Trace Ford T Jarrod Gray (International) WR Jalin Hyatt DB Raheem Layne LB Chandler Martin C Geno VanDeMark LB Malik Harrison DL Dean Lowry RB Phil Mafah WR Dalen Cambre DT C.J. Ravenell T Ryan Schernecke NT P.J. Mustipher QB Jake Haener

Haener, 27, was a three-year starter at Fresno State and earned First-Team All-MWC as a senior, Second-Team All-MWC as a junior, and Honorable Mention All-MWC in 2020.

The Saints chose him with the 127th pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Haener signed a four-year, $4,544,814 rookie contract that includes a $704,814 signing bonus. However, he was waived after three seasons. The Giants signed him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason and eventually to the active roster.

In 2024, Haener appeared in eight games for the Saints with one start and completed 46.2% of his passes for 226 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.