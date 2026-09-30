Ravens Promote S K’Von Wallace, Among Three Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens announced they promoted S K’Von Wallace from the practice squad to the active roster and signed C Andre James and G Kyle Hergel to their practice squad in corresponding moves.

We have signed G Kyle Hergel and C Andre James to the Practice Squad. We have also signed S K’Von Wallace to the 53-man roster. https://t.co/FYnSsBMfQ5 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 30, 2026

Baltimore’s practice squad now includes:

DL Rayshaun Benny WR Xavier Guillory LB Adisa Isaac OL Gerard Lichtenhan DL David Olajiga (International) TE Ty Pezza LB Kaimon Rucker RB Jonathan Ward OL AJ Arcuri TE Nick Vannett OL Chuma Edoga LB Jamon Johnson DB Lardarius Webb WR Gage Larvadain DB Amani Oruwariye C Andre James G Kyle Hergel

Wallace, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,001,113 rookie contract when he was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Cardinals claimed Wallace off waivers from the Eagles in August before waiving him a few months later. The Titans claimed him, and he finished the season in Tennessee.

The Seahawks signed Wallace as an unrestricted free agent last offseason. He then caught on with the Giants in July and competed for a safety spot on the team’s roster before ultimately being let go.

The Vikings signed Wallace to the practice squad coming out of the preseason but cut him in late October.

From there, he joined Houston in November. After the 2025 season, Wallace signed with the Ravens in May and was among their final roster cuts, with the intention of bringing him back on the practice squad. He’s bounced on and off Baltimore’s practice squad this season.

In 2025, Wallace appeared in three games for the Texans, including one start. He has recorded nine total tackles and a tackle for loss.