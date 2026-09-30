Packers Placing WR Jayden Reed On Injured Reserve

According to Adam Schefter, the Packers are placing WR Jayden Reed on injured reserve due to his neck injury.

Schefter writes that Reed will remain out “indefinitely” and questions if he will return this season.

Reed sustained a neck injury on a hit from Jets LB Demario Davis in Week 3 and was hospitalized for further testing. He was carted off during the first quarter of Sunday’s game.

Reed, 25, was selected by the Packers with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,180,777 rookie contract that included a $2,222,383 signing bonus.

Reed would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2027, but in April he agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $50.25 million with the team.

He will receive $20 million guaranteed under the deal.

In 2025, Reed appeared in seven games for the Packers and caught 19 passes on 22 targets for 207 receiving yards and a touchdown.