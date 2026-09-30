Vikings Announce Five Practice Squad Signings

The Minnesota Vikings announced they signed P Johnny Hekker, RB Audric Estime, RB Devin Neal, OLB Keshawn Banks, and G Josh Priebe to their practice squad on Wednesday.

The #Vikings have signed the following players to the practice squad – P Johnny Hekker

– RB Audric Estime

– RB Devin Neal

– OLB Keshawn Banks

– G Josh Priebe 📰: https://t.co/0wz2nJ1Nj3 pic.twitter.com/Q785DDMTS4 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 30, 2026

Minnesota’s practice squad now includes:

T Jack Nelson WR Michael Briscoe S Tavierre Thomas DB Da’Veawn Armstead LB Bangally Kamara G Henry Byrd DL Jahvaree Ritzie TE Cam Grandy WR Dillon Bell RB DeeJay Dallas LB Jihad Ward DB Maceo Beard LB Kenny Dyson P Johnny Hekker RB Audric Estime RB Devin Neal OLB Keshawn Banks G Josh Priebe

Neal, 23, was a sixth-round pick by the Saints in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Kansas. He signed a four-year, $4,451,312 rookie deal through 2028 that included a $251,312 signing bonus and made a base salary of $840k in 2025 but was let go shortly after roster cuts this year.

In 2025, Neal appeared in 10 games for the Saints and rushed 57 times for 206 yards (3.6 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 104 yards.

Hekker, 36, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State back in 2012. He was in the fourth year of his seven-year, $18.57 million contract when the Rams signed him to a two-year, $9.6 million extension through 2022 back in 2017.

He then signed a one-year extension worth $4.25 million with the team back in 2019 which extended his contract into the 2023 NFL season, but was cut loose in 2022 and later signed a three-year, $7.6 million deal that included $5 million guaranteed with the Panthers.

He signed a one-year deal with the Titans for the 2025 season and had inked a one-year deal with the Vikings for 2026 but was let go after camp. Minnesota signed him to their active roster last week.

In 2026, Hekker has appeared in one game for the Vikings and recorded eight punts for 372 yards (46.5 YPP) and downed two punts inside the 20.