Buccaneers To Sign QB Brett Rypien To Practice Squad

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are signing QB Brett Rypien to their practice squad following his visit on Tuesday.

The team needs help at quarterback with Baker Mayfield‘s thumb injury that is expected to sideline him about three weeks.

Undrafted rookie QB Jalon Daniels won the No. 2 job ahead of veteran QB Jake Browning this preseason and will get the first nod in place of Mayfield.

The only other healthy quarterback in the building right now is practice squadder Easton Stick.

Rypien, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Boise State in 2019 before signing a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Broncos. Denver waived Rypien coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad soon after.

The Broncos promoted Rypien to their active roster but waived him and re-signed him to their taxi squad. He was cut coming out of training camp before returning to the practice squad. He was on and off the active roster a couple of times during the season.

The Broncos decided not to offer Rypien a restricted free-agent tender in 2023, and he caught on with the Rams in May. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before he later joined the Seahawks. The Jets signed him off of Seattle’s practice squad in November.

Rypien signed a one-year contract with the Bears but was among the final cuts after training camp. He caught on with the Vikings back in January of 2025 but was released near the end of camp before signing with Cincinnati’s practice squad. He was later promoted to the active roster but was cut in October.

He signed with the Colts’ practice squad and eventually the active roster but was waived in December. The Texans signed him to a contract this summer.

In 2025, Rypien appeared in one game for the Bengals.