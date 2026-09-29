Cardinals Try Out Four Linebackers

The Arizona Cardinals hosted LBs Kobe King, Marte Mapu, Chris Paul and Jacob Roberts for tryouts, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Mapu, 26, was named the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year for Sacramento State in 2022. The Patriots selected him with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $5,563,705 rookie contract that included a $1,046,331 signing bonus when he was traded to the Texans during camp this year. He was later waived from injured reserve after roster cutdowns.

In 2025, Mapu appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 25 total tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and five pass deflections.