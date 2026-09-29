Giants Officially Place OLB Brian Burns On IR Among Five Roster Moves

The New York Giants have officially placed OLB Brian Burns on injured reserve with a torn ACL, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

The Giants signed WRs Braxton Berrios and Charlie Jones from the practice squad to the active roster and released WR Odell Beckham Jr. New York also signed DL P.J. Mustipher to the practice squad.

Burns, 28, was drafted by the Panthers No. 16 overall in the first round out of Florida State in 2019. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $13,540,186 rookie contract that included a $7,867,408 signing bonus.

The Panthers exercised the fifth-year option for Burns for the 2023 season which cost them $16.012 million fully guaranteed. He was traded to the Giants in March of 2024 for a 2024 second-round pick, a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

New York shortly signed him to a five-year, $141 million extension after the trade was done.

He’s due base salaries of $21.5 million in each of the final two years of that deal.

In 2026, Burns appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded four total tackles.