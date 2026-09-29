Vikings Make Eight Roster Moves For Week 4

The Minnesota Vikings announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday for Week 4.
The full list includes:
- Vikings placed TE Josh Oliver on injured reserve.
- Vikings released P Johnny Hekker.
- Vikings released RB Jerome Ford, DE Jonathan Harris and RB Jaret Patterson from the practice squad.
- Vikings signed LB Kenny Dyson to the practice squad.
- Vikings signed QB Max Brosmer and LB Kyle Van Noy from the practice squad.
Brosmer, 25, was a two-star recruit at Georgia and committed to New Hampshire. He became a starter as a true freshman and started 35 games over five seasons before transferring to Minnesota for his final year of eligibility
Brosmer signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 draft and made the team coming out of camp his first two seasons. However, he was cut and re-signed to the practice squad shortly after roster cuts in 2026.
In 2025, Brosmer appeared in seven games for the Vikings with two starts. He completed 47 of 71 attempts (66.2 percent) with no touchdowns and four interceptions.
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