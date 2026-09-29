Saints Host Four OTs, Six DBs For Tryouts

The New Orleans Saints hosted 10 players for tryouts on Tuesday, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

The following is a list of players New Orleans hosted for tryouts:

Ford, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.5 million contract and made a base salary of $1.5 million for the 2022 season.

The Bills traded Ford to the Cardinals for a 2023 fifth-round pick, and he was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Bengals.

Ford re-signed with the Bengals on a one-year deal on March 9th of 2024, and re-signed with them on a two-year deal exactly one year later. Cincinnati then let Ford go during camp this year.

In 2025, Ford appeared in 17 games for the Bengals.