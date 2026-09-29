Giants Releasing WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Jordan Schultz reports the Giants are releasing WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham has played in just 20 snaps through three games after making the initial 53-man roster upon his return.

Beckham, 33, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that included $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams to finish out the season, but tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win and sat out all of 2022.

The Ravens signed Beckham to a one-year contract before he became a free agent again and joined the Dolphins on a one-year, $3 million deal. Miami let him go in December 2024, and he signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with a minimum salary benefit cap hit of $1.075 million with New York in June.

In 2026, Beckham has appeared in three games for the Giants.