Bengals Releasing WR Ke’Shawn Williams

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Bengals are releasing WR/KR Ke’Shawn Williams.

Williams, 24, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana following the 2025 draft. He didn’t make the initial 53-man roster and started on the practice squad before being signed to the active roster in October.

From there, Pittsburgh let Williams go in December and he was claimed off waivers by the Bengals, where he’s remained since.

In 2026, Williams has appeared in one game for the Bengals and returned five kicks for 131 yards.