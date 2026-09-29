Dolphins Signing LB Shaka Heyward From Bengals PS

Aaron Wilson reports that the Dolphins are signing veteran LB Shaka Heyward from the Bengals’ practice squad.

Heyward, 26, signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Duke following the 2023 NFL Draft.

He spent two years on the practice squad and joined the active roster in December 2024.

After appearing in six games in 2024, Heyward was again a member of the Bengals’ active roster in 2025.

He is a cousin of Steelers DL Cameron Heyward and TE Connor Heyward.

In 2025, Heyward appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and recorded 16 total tackles.